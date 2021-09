Kathy Carter has been appointed chief executive of the Organising Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles 2028 has promoted Carter from chief revenue officer, a role she took on in 2018.

The sports executive, a founding member of Major League Soccer who has overseen organisers signing deals with companies including Delta and Deloitte since joining Los Angeles 2028, will report to Organising Committee chairman Casey Wasserman.

Carter was also involved in the global hospitality deal the International Olympic Committee struck with the International Paralympic Committee in collaboration with On Location, Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026.

"I’m honoured and humbled and more energised than ever to co-create a Games that will unite us as a local and global community while celebrating the beauty of our differences," Carter said.

"The LA28 Games present an incomparable opportunity to showcase what’s good in the world and what’s great about the Los Angeles community.

"I’m inspired to be part of the tremendous progress the Los Angeles 2028 Games are sure to create."

Los Angeles 2028 has promoted Kathy Carter to chief executive ©Getty Images

Los Angeles 2028 said Carter "will expand her focus to include Games delivery, impact and business operations, leading the full Organising Committee and maintaining oversight of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties" - the joint marketing venture for the Games - in her new role.

The Organising Committee for the Games in the American city has been without a chief executive since financial expert Gene Sykes departed in December 2018.

Carter has previously held positions with AEG in Los Angeles and served as manager of partnership marketing for the Organising Committee behind the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

She is also a previous winner of the Women in Sports and Events' Woman of the Year award and stood unsuccessfully for United States Soccer President three years ago.

"Kathy is one of the most naturally gifted leaders in the game and has already made a tremendous impact successfully driving Los Angeles 2028’s commercial business," Wasserman said.

"There is no better partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement than Kathy and I am thrilled she is stepping into the chief executive role.

"We are very fortunate to have her on our team."