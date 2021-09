The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are "demanding and challenging" as they allow China, a country strongly criticised for its human rights record, to "bask in the glory of great sporting achievements", says Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) President Berit Kjøll.

There have been growing calls for a boycott of Beijing 2022, with United States President Joe Biden considering such action due to China's treatment of Uighur Muslims, the US State Department admitted in June.

Accusations against China of using forced labour among the Uighur community, detaining thousands in internment camps and destroying Uighur heritage have been made.

China says the camps are training centres and not labour camps, while the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom joined the US in imposing sanctions on the country due to alleged abuses of human rights violations in Xinjiang, all of which China issued sanctions against in response.

China has a poor record on human rights, with scrutiny focusing on its treatment of people in Tibet and Hong Kong as well as the Uighur Muslims.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been urged to move the Winter Olympics by human rights groups and politicians, but the IOC has refused to mention the Uighur Muslims by name and President Thomas Bach said the IOC is not a "super world Government" when asked about the allegations made against China.

Kjøll believes a boycott is not the correct course of action for the NIF and Norwegian athletes, but she admitted competing in Beijing is "demanding".

"For Norwegian sports, and the values we stand for and fight for nationally and internationally, it is demanding and challenging that countries that systematically violate basic human rights are allowed to host major international sports championships and bask in the glory of great sporting achievements, which is so-called sportswashing," said Kjøll in a NIF press briefing.

"Therefore, the awarding of the Olympics and Paralympics to Beijing 2022 is also demanding for the Norwegian sports movement.

"We must work strategically and systematically through our channels and meeting places to influence international sports in the direction we want.

"It includes a clear voice for human rights and employee rights to be safeguarded in the allocation, planning and implementation of major sporting events.

"This must also be followed up and verified."

While Kjøll said that countries' human rights records should be considered when deciding which cities will host future events and that if a country repeatedly violates human rights, its hosting right should be revoked and the event be moved, she did not go as far as to say that Norway will or should boycott Beijing 2022.

"We must never lose sight of the fact that sport is perhaps the most important international community arena we have," Kjøll remarked.

"Therefore, I believe that it is not the role of sport to take the lead in closing connections between peoples, countries and cultures.

"The starting point for Norwegian sports in the work of contributing to change is to seek influence through participation.

"Boycott as a tool puts us on the outside and weakens our opportunities for influence.

"Norwegian sports will therefore primarily consider a boycott as a relevant instrument when it is part of a broad international boycott across sectors of society."

Kjøll's comments follow criticism by three-time gold medallist Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who says he hoped the NIF would have done more to expose human rights violations before Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Kjøll's comments follow criticism by Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who won three gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics and said he hopes the NIF and Norway Ski Association will follow the actions of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), which has publicly criticised and considered boycotting the Qatar World Cup in 2022, though voted against the action in June.

"I have questioned that this is something the Ski Association, the Sports Association and the Olympic Summit could do something about," Klæbo said as reported by VG.

"I think what the NFF has done is very good, and the responsibility they take is great.

"They have taken a stand from the top, and it shows good leadership and is a great way to solve it.

"I had hoped the federations and the Olympic Summit could do the same in our situation."

Klæbo added: "I completely dissociate myself from what is happening with regard to human rights.

"This is something we have to take a closer look at.

"It is completely unacceptable what is happening in China."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are due to begin on February 4 2022.