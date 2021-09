Sambo Association of Jammu and Kashmir appoints Ashwani Kumar Khajuria as new chairman

The Sambo Association of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Ashwani Kumar Khajuria as its new chairman, as well as Advocate Rahul Sharma as its legal advisor.

As per the Jammu-based Daily Excelsior, the pair were elected to their roles at the organisation's Annual General Meeting, attended by representatives from district associations.

The meeting was led by the Sambo Association of Jammu and Kashmir President Amit Vaid and its general secretary Aruna Sharma Bhau.

It took place at Hotel Ramada in Jammu, and saw Khajuria become the organisation's chairman, and Sharma its new legal advisor.

The same publication also recently revealed that the Sambo Association of Jammu and Kashmir held its Executive Board meeting in which plans for upcoming sambo events in the region were discussed.

The World Sambo Championships are due to be held from November 12 to 14 in Tashkent ©Getty Images

Jammu and Kashmir is one of two union territories created from the former state of the same name, after the Indian Government took greater control over the region, which is also claimed by Pakistan, in 2019.

The Sambo Association of Jammu and Kashmir is affiliated to the Sambo India Association, which is a member of the Sambo Union of Asia and the global governing body the International Sambo Federation.

After receiving a provisional three-year recognition in 2018, sambo was granted full recognition at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session held before Tokyo 2020.

The World Sambo Championships are set to take place from November 12 to 14 this year in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, while the Asian Beach Sambo Championship is scheduled for December 5 to 10 in Bali in Indonesia.