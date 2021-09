Sambo in Costa Rica would benefit greatly from International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition, Guillermo Sanchez, the President of the Sambo and Associated Sports Federation of Costa Rica has claimed.

The Sambo and Associated Sports Federation of Costa Rica has not yet received permanent recognition from the IOC, though it was recognised by the Olympic Committee of Costa Rica three years ago.

Sanchez says receiving the stamp of approval from the IOC would help grow the sport in Costa Rica, which, after dominating the competition in Colombia this summer, will host the Pan American Sambo Championships next year.

"Three years ago we received the recognition of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) and now we already have strong support," Sanchez told the International Sambo Federation.

"So, this year we received the NOC budget for the first time, our athletes have high-quality branded equipment, they have the opportunity to use medical services during the training process, including training in the gyms of the Olympic centre.

"If we talk about additional advantages, I can assume that the amount of assistance, including financial, will increase, our Federation will become a full member with the right to vote at the NOC Congress.

"In addition, full recognition will undoubtedly facilitate the inclusion of sambo in a number of multisport competitions such as the Central American Games, the Central American and Caribbean Games, and the Pan American Games."

After dominating the 2021 Pan American Sambo Championships in Colombia this summer, Costa Rica will host the 2022 competition ©FIAS

On sambo's growth in Costa Rica in recent years, Sanchez praised the National Governing body's efforts.

"Sambo Costa Rica began to develop six years ago," he explained.

"Then, together with the secretary general of the Costa Rican Sambo Federation, we began this work and today there are 22 clubs in our country, in which about 500 people train and work.

"We were able to achieve this result from scratch.

"I think that today we can say that they know sambo in Costa Rica."

Sanchez also heralded the Federation's work with young people.

"I would also like to note that we pay a lot of attention to working with youth, this is one of our priority tasks," he added.

"Already today we are preparing a replacement for the older generation, we are doing everything so that the development of sambo in our country does not stop."

Costa Rica is due to host the Pan American Sambo Championships next year, and Sanchez believes it is a crucial opportunity for the sport.

"These competitions are very important for me," he commented.

"I see them not just as another tournament, but as a project for the development of SAMBO in our country."