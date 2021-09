Germany and Poland have made strong starts to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Women's Series Bucharest Final.

Entering the competition, which is played in the sensational setting of the Palace of the Parliament of Romania, fourth seed Germany were highly fancied.

Led by Sonja Greinacher, they won the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2021 last week, with Greinacher named the competition's Most Valuable Player.

The number four seed continued their good form in Bucharest, earning comfortable wins over the hosts and number one seed, Russia.

Germany scored 22 points against Romania, in one of only two games to reach the scoreline.

The other was Poland's 22-12 victory over Mongolia as they sauntered their way to the top of Pool B.

Poland's second victory came against seventh seeds Austria, easing to a 19-14 triumph.

The only other teams to secure a won also both began with two victories, as The Netherlands, who were fancied to rival Germany as the number two seeds, and Canada, who won four stops in 2019 but have not played much since, eased their way into contention for the top position in their respective pools.

Canada welcomed the Plouffe sisters - Katherine and Michelle - back into the fold and dispatched with Russia 19-8 in an impressive opening-match performance.

Meanwhile, the Dutch defeated Austria and Mongolia and currently sit second in Pool B.

In tomorrow's action, Germany face Canada and Poland take on The Netherlands in the early-evening session, with the winners topping Pool A and B respectively.

The semi-finals and final will then take place later in the evening.