Three Lithuanian teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour Prague Masters after strong performances on the opening day.

Third seeded Sakiai Gulbele enjoyed back-to-back victories in the Czech capital to top Pool C.

Aurelijus Pukelis, Darius Tarvydas and Sarunas Vingelis secured a 22-18 win over compatriots Marijampolė in their opening match, before beating Ralja 22-14.

Both Lithuanian teams advanced to the last eight after Marijampolė overcame Ralja 17-11 in their second pool match.

Utena Uniclub made it a hat-trick of Lithuanian teams in the quarter-finals, after finishing as Pool D runners-up near Prague Castle.

The team suffered a narrow 18-16 loss to Antwerp in their opening match, with the Belgians winning their second match 16-10 against Humoplec to top the standings.

Utena Uniclub bounced back from their loss to beat Humpolec 22-10 to end as runners-up.

Tournament top seeds Liman advanced to the quarter-finals with two wins.

The Serbian side recorded a 21-15 win over Gagarin in their first match, before edging Jeddah 21-19 to top Pool A.

Jeddah advanced as runners-up, with the Saudi Arabian team securing a 21-18 win over Gagarin.

Pool B saw Riga qualify as winners as the Latvian team earned a 21-14 triumph against Runa and a 21-19 success against Pirot.

A runners-up spot saw Pirot reach the last eight, as the Serbians won 21-18 against Runa.

The quarter-finals will see tournament favourites Liman face Marijampolė, with the winners meeting either Antwerp or Pirot.

Riga will face Utena Uniclub in their quarter-final tie, while Sakiai Gulbele face the challenge of Jeddah.