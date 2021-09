The Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) has inaugurated a new Athletes' Commission led by former judoka Yacine Silini.

Silini, who is President of the Algerian Judo Federation and also a COA Executive Board member and won a bronze medal in at the 1991 African Games when an athlete.

The COA Athletes' Commission was previously led by Sydney 2000 high jump bronze medallist Abderrahmane Hammad, who is now President of the COA itself.

Hammad and COA secretary general Kheiredine Barbari presided over the installation of the new Athletes' Commission.

Ali Saïdi-Sief - runner-up in the men's 5,000 metres at Sydney 2000 - boxer Mohamed Allalou, who won a bronze medal at the same Games, and judoka Soraya Haddad - women's under-52-kilogram bronze medallist at Beijing 2008 - will all sit on the Athletes' Commission.

Judoka Soraya Haddad is among those on the COA Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Former Mediterranean Games 400m champion Malik Louahla - President of the Association of Algerian Olympians, a separate body formed to represent Algerian athletes who have competed at an Olympic Games - will also sit on the COA Athletes' Commission.

Algeria endured a difficult Tokyo 2020, winning no medals at a Summer Olympics for the first time since Athens 2004.

The country's participation at the Games was also overshadowed by judoka Fethi Nourine's decision to withdraw to avoid the possibility of facing an Israeli opponent.

Nourine and his coach Amar Benikhlef have subsequently been banned for 10 years by the International Judo Federation.