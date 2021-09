Retiring athletes who medalled at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are not eligible for prize money from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

As per ABC, it was confirmed by the AOC that its medal incentive funding (MIF) was only open to athletes who will continue elite training.

Under the programme, gold medallists are entitled to AUD20,000 (£10,600/$14,700/€12,400), with AUD15,000 (£7,900/$11,000/€9,300) available for those that took silver and AUD10,000 (£5,300/$7,300/€6,200) for bronze medallists.

However, the AOC has said the MIF serves as an "incentive scheme, not a reward programme," and "aims to incentivise athletes to continue training, with the goal of representing Australia at the next Olympic Games, Summer and Winter."

Athletes are also only entitled to one payment, regardless of how many medals they won.

Australia won 17 gold, seven silver and 22 bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

This does not prevent National Federations from granting medal bonuses.

Australian Paralympians’ rewards are distributed under a different system supported by the Federal Government, meaning retiring medallists are eligible for a financial reward, set at the same level of those of their Olympic counterparts.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Australia ranked sixth on the medals table with 17 golds, seven silvers and 22 bronzes.

There were controversies as Australia’s 853-strong team returned from the Japanese capital, however.

The country’s men’s rugby sevens and football teams came in for criticism for their behaviour on a flight back to Sydney on July 30, while the AOC criticised a ruling from the South Australian Government which forced some athletes to quarantine for a further 14 days at home on their return to the state - having already undergone a two-week hotel quarantine in Sydney.