China to stage first major sporting event since COVID-19 began as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics near

The first major sporting event in China since the pandemic hit last March and ground competitions across the world to a halt is due to get underway in Xi'an this week.

Shaanxi province is set to welcome athletes for the National Games of China, likely to be used as a testing ground for various COVID-19 restrictions prior to the country staging the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Spectators will be allowed at the Games, due to start tomorrow and conclude on September 27.

They must provide negative nucleic acid test certificates within 72 hours of entering any venues, according to the Organising Committee of the Games.

Those over 18 years old must also have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at least 14 days in advance.

The programme for the National Games of China will be similar to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with wushu the only additional sport ©Getty Images

The Games are scheduled to take place amid a backdrop of continuing event cancellations in China, where the novel coronavirus originated.

They will be held as China and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) weigh up the measures that will be in force at Beijing 2022.

Restrictions are likely to be tougher at Beijing 2022 than those at this year's Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo - the IOC is due to publish the first set of rules next month.

The programme for the National Games of China is nearly identical to the Tokyo 2020 schedule, with the addition of the Chinese discipline wushu.

More than 400 events will be contested at the Games, which will begin with the Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Sports Centre.