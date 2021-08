Spectators to be allowed at National Games of China

Organisers of the National Games of China will allow spectators to attend competition, as the status of 2022 international competitions continues to be unknown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Spectators must provide negative nucleic acid test certificates within 72 hours of entering any venues, according to the Organising Committee of the Games.

Those over 18 years old must also have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at least 14 days in advance.

Tickets are available for sale on the official website for the Games, the official National Games of China WeChat account or ticket sales outlets.

The National Games of China have been held since 1959 ©Getty Images

The first batch of tickets is for 12 events and 123 matches covering: handball, trampoline, women's under-19 volleyball, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics, men's under-20 volleyball, judo, weightlifting, women's volleyball, karate, sanda and wrestling.

The National Games of China are scheduled to take place from September 15 to 27 in Shaanxi Province, in northwest China.

It is to be the 14th edition of the Games, which are held every four years, dating back to 1959.

In 2022, China is set to host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The International Skating Union Cup of China, and Association of Tennis Professionals Tour 250 events the Shanghai Masters, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships have all recently been cancelled, as has two International Sport Climbing Federation legs.