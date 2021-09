The third edition of the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Shantou, China, in November 2021, has been postponed to December 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now set to take place from December 20 to 28 next year but will keep its original name of the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games, while all its logos and icons remain unchanged.

Following discussions between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Chinese Olympic Committee and the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games Organising Committee, the decision to postpone was taken "to serve the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensure the safety and health of athletes and other Games participants."

Organisers added: "We will continue to advance the Games preparation efforts, with a view to presenting a successful sporting gala of youth."

The previous edition of the Asian Youth Games took place in Nanjing, China, back in 2013 ©Getty Images

Organised by the OCA, the Asian Youth Games is open to athletes aged between 14 and 17.

Two previous editions of the event have taken place, in Singapore in 2009 and at Nanjing, also in China, in 2013.

Shantou 2021 is set to feature 161 events across 18 sports.

Shantou, the only bidder for the third edition, were awarded hosting rights for the event at the 2019 OCA General Assembly in Bangkok, Thailand.