Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country will enter the dialogue phase with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of its interest in hosting a future edition of the Winter Olympic Games.

During a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach in Kiev, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "determined" to become a Winter Olympic host, and added that the country would send a delegation to the IOC’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, "as soon as possible."

President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka told insidethegames that Zelenskyy was instrumental in the idea to bring an Olympic Games to Ukraine.

"The President is really focusing on developing Ukraine," said Bubka.

"He is paying a lot of attention to building infrastructure for sport and lifestyle.

"We understand what we need to build for Ukraine to host an Olympics, and President Zelenskyy is looking at a Winter Games.

"Our country is strong in summer sport, but not as strong in winter sport, as we do not have the facilities.

"Ukraine is a wonderful country with some beautiful mountains and we want to bring more tourists here."

President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka said the hosting of a future Olympic Games could really help with developing Ukraine ©Getty Images

Bubka, who won gold in the men’s pole vault at the Seoul 1988 Summer Olympics also praised the IOC’s new system for deciding Olympic hosts adding: "This is a great change by Thomas Bach, as the process is open to more countries, and it offers more possibility, more flexibility.

"There is then more chance for countries to host an Olympic Games with less expense."

Under the new system, which saw Brisbane awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics, an IOC Future Host Commission enters "targeted dialogue" with cities interested in hosting future Summer and Winter Olympics.

This replaces the previous system of countries competing against each other, which has been abandoned, with Bach claiming it creates "too many losers."

In a statement jointly issued by the Ukrainian President and the IOC, Bach welcomed Ukraine’s plans citing the "great sports tradition of Ukraine" and added he had seen "a very impressive presentation of the most recent sports and sports infrastructure in the country."

The 2026 Winter Olympics has been awarded to Milan-Cortina in Italy.

Various expressions of interest have been made in relation to hosting in 2030, by Salt Lake City, Barcelona and Sapporo.

Vancouver, Quebec City and Bashkortostan have all also been mentioned as considering bids.

In January, Ukraine’s Youth and Sport Minister Vadym Huttsait said the country was "considering" launching a bid for either the 2030 Winter or 2032 Summer Olympics.

Ukraine has competed at every Summer and Winter Olympics since 1994, and has won eight Winter Olympic medals in total.

The last of these came at Pyeongchang 2018 when freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko won gold in the men’s aerials discipline.