The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have taken part in a ceremony to commemorate one year to go until the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Hosted by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and streamed online, the ceremony on Friday (September 10) featured an invitation to all the Asian National Olympic Committees to attend next year's Asian Games from OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam.

The 60-minute ceremony included the unveiling of the Torch, named the "Eternal Flame", and the design of Hangzhou 2022 uniforms, which were produced by 361 Degrees.

The OCA attire is white with purple and yellow designs - and the formal attire is predominantly purple.

Referees and technical officials will wear white clothing with purple designs and a blue and white formal outfit.

Acting OCA President Raja Randhir Singh, who took the role following Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah's guilty verdict in a forgery trial in Switzerland, was unable to attend the event in person.

Via a video stream, Singh said: "The past two years have not been easy for the world due to the pandemic, and it is especially true for the preparation for the Games.

"But I am very delighted to see that, thanks to the concerted effort from everyone, preparations for Hangzhou 2022 are very well underway.

"Sport is a symbol of unity, resilience and courage.

The ceremony included unveiling the uniforms of technical officials and OCA officials ©OCA

"I hope that the Asian Games will encourage people and give them strength to fight the pandemic and move forward - as the slogan for Hangzhou 2022 says, 'Heart to Heart, @Future'.

"The Hangzhou Asian Games is only one year away from now and we are looking forward so much to the moment that we can all reunite.

"On behalf of the OCA, I would like to send my best wishes to you all.

"I hope that the 19th Asian Games are a complete success and that all our participating athletes achieve remarkable results.

"I look forward to seeing you soon in Hangzhou."

At the ceremony, Al-Musallam said: "We are exactly one year from the biggest multi-sport event on the Asian continent.

"I have great pleasure in inviting the athletes and all the member National Olympic Committees of the Olympic Council of Asia to participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in the beautiful city of Hangzhou from 10-25 September 2022.

"Wishing you all the best of luck and looking forward to seeing you all in one year’s time."

Hangzhou 2022 is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 next year, with 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events in 55 competition venues listed by organisers.