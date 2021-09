The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) will feature at the 2022 Asian Games after receiving its official invitation.

As reported by Khmer Times, the English language newspaper based in the country’s capital Phnom Penh, the NOCC secretary-general Vath Chamroeun confirmed the organisation had received its formal invite to the Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"We have received the invitation," Chamroeun affirmed.

"We are ready to participate in the 2022 Asian Games.

"See you in Hangzhou."

Invites were sent out to the 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as the Organising Committee marked 400 days to go before the Games commence on August 6.

Cambodia earned two gold medals at the last edition of the Games in Jakarta Palembang in 2018 in Indonesia courtesy of Jessa Khan in the women’s ju-jitsu 49-kilogram division and Saly Ou Moeut in the ski modified event in the jet ski.

Cambodia's Saly Ou Moeut earend two jet ski medals at Jakarta Palembang 2018, including a gold in the ski modified event ©Getty Images

Khan also clinched a bronze in the runabout 1100 stock jet ski competition.

The southeast Asian country’s only previous gold came at Incheon in South Korea in 2014 courtesy of Sorn Seavmey in the women’s under-73kg taekwondo.

Its debut at the Asian Games was in Manila in the Philippines in 1954.

Cambodia is due to host the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in Phnom Penh in 2023.

Hangzhou 2022 is due to be held from September 10 to 25 next year, with 482 events planned across 40 different sports.

It will be the Games' 19th edition.