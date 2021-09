Al-Musallam looks forward to "best Asian Games ever" at Hangzhou 2022

Director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Husain Al-Musallam has said that Hangzhou 2022 will be the "best Asian Games ever".

The Kuwaiti spoke at the opening of the event's Chefs de Mission seminar which was held virtually over two days.

"I am sure that the Organising Committee have done a great job in the preparation for these important games in terms of sport venues, the operation and planning for the best environment for the athletes coming from Asia and Oceania," said Al-Musallam.

"In this regard I would like to thank all the members of the Organising Committee, the volunteers especially, for their hard work and commitment during the past difficult two years where now we see Hangzhou city ready to host the best Asian Games ever."

The first day of the seminar covered seven major topics - doping control, competition and training venues, accreditation, National Olympic Committee services, arrival and departure, transport and freight logistics, and protocol.

Husain Al-Musallam expressed confidence that Hangzhou 2022 will be the "best Asian Games ever" ©Getty Images

The second day covered the Athletes' vVllage and five sub-villages, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, media, ticketing, technology, finance, medical and security topics.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee expressed its gratitude to the OCA for its guidance prior to the event.

"This has provided guidelines which we can follow as we continue our preparations for the 19th Asian Games with one year to go to the opening ceremony," said Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary general of Hangzhou 2022.

"I am confident that Hangzhou will be able to stage a spectacular Asian Games of Chinese style, Zhejiang glamour and Hangzhou flavour for the whole world to see and enjoy."

The 2022 Asian Games are scheduled from September 10 to 25 next year.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.