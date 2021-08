The Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China has become the first National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to confirm receipt of its formal invitation to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

August 6 saw the Organising Committee mark 400 days to go before the Games commence by sending packs, which included invitations and Asian Games merchandise, to the OCA’s 45 NOCs.

Macau was the first NOC to publicly acknowledge the letter last week.

It became a member of the OCA in 1989, and has appeared at all eight Asian Games since Beijing 1990, winning two gold medals, 11 silvers and 20 bronzes.

It has yet to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Both of its golds came in wushu, with Jia Rui winning the men's daoshu and gunshu all-around event at Guangzhou 2010, while Huang Junhua triumphed in the men’s nanquan all-round event at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Macau has appeared at every Asian Games since Beijing 1990 ©Getty Images

The OCA said the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China is "looking forward to being a part of such a prestigious international multi-sport event."

The President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China, Charles Lo Keng Chio, is also the chair of the OCA Media Committee.

The Games are scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 next year, with Hangzhou the third Chinese city to be awarded the event after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

Forty sports and 61 disciplines are set to feature in what will be the Games’ 19th edition.

Several sporting and cultural events are planned for the one-year countdown next month, and Hangzhou 2022 has encouraged NOCs to publicise their preparations using the #Hangzhou2022 hashtag on social media.