Hangzhou 2022 is to launch a six-month global campaign to recruit 52,000 volunteers for the next Asian Games in May.

Registration for those interested will be open until October after beginning next month, organisers said.

"The preliminary candidates will be determined in November 2021 and will need to go through interviews as well as psychological and English tests before March to be finally accepted as volunteers by May 2022," Hangzhou 2022 added in a statement.

Those selected as volunteers will be trained over three months to ensure they are qualified to work at the Games.

Hangzhou 2022 is due to be the third Asian Games in China ©Getty Images

Hangzhou 2022 will be the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

The Games are due to run from September 10 to 25 next year and more than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete.

Forty sports and various disciplines have been included on the programme.