Athletes criticise some sports not being shown live during Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Japanese athletes have expressed disappointment over several sports not being shown live on television in the country during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Powerlifting, taekwondo and wheelchair fencing were among the sports that were not broadcast live at the Games, which concluded on Sunday (September 5).

"It's disappointing, to say the least," Japanese powerlifter Hajime Ujiro said, according to Kyodo News.

"It must be hard for the athletes."

Tomohiro Kose, who competed in the 59 kilograms division at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, said not showing powerlifting was a missed opportunity for the sport.

Japanese IOC Athletes' Commission member Yuki Ota, left, said it was sad wheelchair fencing was not shown live at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Many people don't understand the charm or depth of the sport," said Kose.

"If there was live broadcast coverage it would have been an opportunity to familiarise them with our sport."

Yuki Ota, a two-time Japanese Olympic fencing silver medallist who was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission at Tokyo 2020, said it was "so sad" that there were not any live broadcasts of wheelchair fencing at the Paralympics.

National broadcaster NHK showed 540 hours of coverage of the Paralympics, while live action from the Games was also broadcast on Japanese commercial television for the first time.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons claimed the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics could be the "opening to a bright and inclusive future" in Japan, where representation of people with disabilities is poor compared with other countries.