Organisers of the 2024 Paralympic Games In Paris have revealed some of the stars who will be part of the handover with Tokyo 2020 at the Closing Ceremony here on Sunday (September 5).

During the Closing Ceremony, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike will pass the Flag to Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo at the Olympic Stadium.

An artistic segment will be part of the handover, featuring three acts who will have inclusion and disability awareness at the heart of their performances.

The first of these is Betty Moutoumalaya who will "sign-sing" the French national anthem La Marseillaise, translating the music through body movement, facial expressions and emotions.

A former drummer from the Seine-Saint-Denis area of Paris, Moutoumalaya took up sign-singing when a deaf member of her audience was not able to experience her music.

Paris 2024 chief executive Etienne Thobois revealed he was "touched" by a written proposal from her, asking if she could be part of the handover.

Sadeck Berrabeh, a choreographer, dancer and artistic director known in France as Sadeck Waff, is producing the second sequence which takes inspiration from a murmuration of birds set to singer-songwriter Woodkid's song Prologue, which featured in the Paris 2024 Olympic Handover Ceremony.

A total of 126 dancers - made up of amateurs and professionals - will be part of Berrabeh's production, of whom 15 per cent have disabilities.

This is a nod to the International Paralympic Committee's #WeThe15 campaign, which looks to raise awareness for disabled people across the world.

One of those disabled dancers is 15-year-old Oxandre, one of the first people in the world to be fitted with a "bionic arm" through 3D printing.

Un mix à écouter absolument 🎶

Dimanche, pour la cérémonie entre #Tokyo2020 et #Paris2024 l’artiste Pone mixera spécialement pour l’occasion… avec ses yeux !



Atteint de la maladie de Charcot depuis 2015, il ne communique que par le regard. Rien n'est impossible. pic.twitter.com/XuK2CWLRt8 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) September 2, 2021

Fonky Family collective co-founder Pone is also to make an appearance, having risen to prominence in Marseille's hip-hop scene in the 1980s.

In 2015, the musician and producer was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and now communicates through his eyes.

He will use them to produce a musical mix during the handover.

Numerous Tokyo 2020 medallists will be present on stage at the "Live des Jeux" site during his performance.

"There is always this something extra that grabs you by the heart at the Paralympic Games," said Thobois.

"It's thrilling and inspiring for every sports fan; and it stays in your soul.

"Our goal with Paris 2024 is to open this experience to as many people as possible – and to bring Paralympians closer to their public, which means all fans of sport."

Paris 2024's "Live des Jeux" site is to be part of the handover from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, similarly to the handover for the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

During today's press conference with Thobois, French National Paralympic Committee President Marie-Amélie Le Fur and Deputy Mayor of Paris Pierre Rabadan, the chief executive added some of the ambitions of the Games.

"Legacy starts before the end of the previous Games," said Thobois.

"Everything we do is designed to leave a trace.

"We have already physical legacy with two new venues including the Aquatics Centre which is well-needed in France.

"We want to take the Games out of the stadium and interact with as many people as we can.

"We want to take the Opening Ceremony outside the stadium and into the city.

"We're into a feasibility study, but it is our ambition."

The Paralympics at Paris 2024 are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8.