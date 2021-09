Medvedev eases through as qualifier van de Zandschulp stuns Schwartzman in fourth round of US Open men's singles

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia was in scintillating form in his fourth round men’s singles clash against Britain’s Dan Evans at the US Open as he cruised through in straight sets, while Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp stunned Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

The 2019 US Open runner-up Medvedev was the first player to reach the last eight, and is still yet to drop a set at the final Grand Slam of the year.

He found early breaks in each of the three sets against the 24th seed Evans which saw him through 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

The 25-year-old is still looking for his first Grand Slam victory, having lost to Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the final in New York two years ago and been denied by world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Australian Open at the start of this year.

Medvedev is looking forward to being involved in the final stages of the tournament.

"Now I just want to make it to the finals again to have another thing to remember and hopefully a better one," he said.

Botic van de Zandschulp is the first qualifier to reach the quarter finals of the US Open men's singles since 2008 ©Getty Images

Van de Zandschulp stands in his way of a semi-final berth as the world number 117 stood firm to beat two-times US Open quarter-finalist and 11th seed Schwartzman, becoming the first qualifier since Gilles Müller of Luxembourg in 2008 to reach this stage of the competition.

The Dutch player took the first two sets 6-3 and 6-4, but Schwartzman hit back by winning the next two sets 7-5, saving two match points in the fourth.

He saved two more in the final set with van de Zandschulp serving for the match at 5-1, but fired into the net on the fifth match point as his opponent earned a remarkable victory.

"I don’t think anybody back home expected me to reach the quarter-finals," van de Zandschulp said.

"I think they are amazed and hopefully proud."

The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who conquered world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the previous round, was also in action against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.

The night session will see Canada’s 12th seed Félix Auger-Aliassime up against American Frances Tiafoe, with both players looking to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

More follows.