Zverev begins search for maiden Grand Slam at US Open

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev began the quest for his maiden Grand Slam in style as he blitzed Sam Querrey in straight sets to progress to the US Open second round.

The German giant put his height to good use as he smashed 18 aces past the American in a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory in just one hour and 40 minutes.

Last year's US Open runner-up brilliantly employed a rarely seen serve-and-volley style of play on the Arthur Ashe Stadium as he won 90 per cent of points on his first serve as well as 92 per cent of net points.

He was also assisted by his opponent's 28 unforced errors which helped to relieve pressure in key moments.

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini also progressed in straight sets, this time against Frenchman Jérémy Chardy.

The victory was not as one-sided as it first appears as the sixth seeded Italian was pushed to a tiebreak in the first two sets but held his composure to win 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini lost 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the 2019 US Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal ©Getty Images

Canada's Denis Shapovalov breezed past Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to join his compatriot Félix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

After a strong start from the Argentine, the momentum was completely in Shapovalov's favour from the fifth game until the end of the match.

Another seeded player, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also won in straight sets.

The 10th seed beat Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 with an impressive 14 aces and zero double faults.

World number 28 Karen Khachanov suffered an upset to South African Lloyd Harris in a five-set thriller.

Harris beat the Russian 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in three hours and seven minutes after showing incredible tenacity to stage a comeback.

Belgium's David Goffin also faltered at the hands of an unseeded player as American Mackenzie McDonald humbled the 27th seed 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

More follows.