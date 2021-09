Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma has become only the third man in history and the first since Spain’s Roberto Heras from 2003 to 2005 to win the Vuelta a España three years running after taking the final stage in Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.

The Slovenian completed the 33.8-kilometre individual time-trial, which began in Padrón, in 44 min 22 sec to win the general classification by four minutes and 42 seconds - the largest margin of victory since 1997.

He regained the red jersey from Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux after winning stage 17, and took a 2 min 38 sec lead over Spain’s Enric Mas of Movistar Team going into the Grand Tour’s final day.

Mas was the ninth quickest to complete the time trial in 46:06, which secured second place in the general classification.

The podium was completed by Bahrain Victorious’ Jack Haig, who clocked 46:54 on the final stage.

He became only the second Australian to finish in the top three with the first having been Cadel Evans in 2009, and was seven minutes and 40 seconds adrift of Roglič.

Jack Haig finished third in the general classification to become only the second Australian to finish on the podium at La Vuelta ©Getty Images

Adam Yates of Britain and Ineos Grenadiers was a further one minute and 26 seconds back.

Second fastest on the final day was Denmark’s EF Education-Nippo rider Magnus Cort Nielsen, 14 seconds slower than Roglič with a time of 44:16, while The Netherlands’ Thymen Arensman of Team DSM was third in 44:54.

Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands and Deceuninck-Quick-Step has held the green jersey for the points classification since the eighth stage, with his 250 points placing him well clear of Roglič in second with 179 going into the last stage.

Roglič had also won the points classification in 2019 and 2020.

Australia’s Michael Storer of Team DSM earned the mountain jersey, finishing on 80 points while French team mate Romain Bardet had 61 and Roglič 51.

The fourth and final stage of the 2021 Challenge by La Vuelta also finished in Santiago de Compostela after a 107.4km flat route, with Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team topping the general classification.

Lotte Kopecky of Liv Racing and Belgium won the final stage in 2:29:37, with Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo a close second and Britain’s Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma Women's Team four seconds back in third.

Van Vleuten finished 16 seconds off the stage winner to secure an overall victory.