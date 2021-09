China's Zhang Bian and Zhou Ying came from behind to beat their Swedish rivals in the women’s classes 4-5 final as five Paralympic Games team table tennis gold medals were earned at Tokyo 2020 today.

Zhang and Zhou faced Sweden’s Anna Carin Ahlquist and Ingela Lunback in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The doubles rubber went the way of the Swedish pairing, with Ahlquist and Lundback winning 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8.

Zhang levelled the score courtesy of a hard fought 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-5 win over Ahlquist in the opening singles match.

The crucial third match saw Zhou lose the opening game to Lundback, but came back to win 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 to secure the gold medal.

Britain and Serbia were the bronze medallists in the event, after losing their semi-final contests.

China celebrate their gold medals in the men's team 6-7 classes competition after beating Britain in the final ©Getty Images

Further Chinese table tennis success came in the men’s team classes 6-7 competition.

Yan Shuo and Liao Keli proved too strong for Britain’s Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak in the doubles match, winning in straight games 11-7, 12-10, 11-2.

Bayley won the opening game of his singles match against Yan, but the Chinese player delivered a repeat of the singles gold medal contest by winning in four games 7-11, 15-13, 11-6, 11-4 to establish an unassailable lead.

Spain and Germany secured the final podium spots in the event.

A hat-trick of Chinese gold medals were secured by Lian Hao and Zhao Yi Qing in the men’s team class 9-10 event.

The duo were 11-3, 11-6, 11-9 winners in the doubles match against Australia’s Ma Lin and Joel Coughlan.

Lian clinched gold by winning 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the first singles contest against Ma.

Nigeria and Ukraine finished as the bronze medallists in the event.

France's Fabien Lamirault added men’s class 1-2 team gold to his individual success ©Getty Images

Australia were forced to settle for their second silver medal of the day, after their women’s class 9-10 team were beaten by Poland in the final.

Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pek battled to victory in doubles rubber, winning 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 against Yang Qian and Lei Li Na.

Poland’s victory was assured when Partyka earned a 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 win over Yang in their singles match.

Brazil and China completed the podium places by winning bronze.

Fabien Lamirault added team gold to his individual success, as France were crowned champions in the men’s class 1-2 competition.

Lamirault and Stephane Molliens won the doubles match 4-11, 11-4, 11-8, 12-14, 11-8 against South Korea’s Cha Soo Yong and Park Jin Cheol.

An 11-5, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6 win for Lamirault over Cha in the singles gave France a 2-0 victory to top the podium.

Poland and Slovakia won bronze medals.