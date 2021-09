China wins all five team table tennis golds at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

China was dominant today at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, winning all five team gold medals on offer here at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

London 2012 gold medallists Cao Ningning and Guo Xingyuan reclaimed their men's team C4-5 title after seeing off Kim Jung-Gil and Kim Young-Gun of South Korea.

Cao and Guo triumphed 11-5, 13-11, 13-11 against Kim and Kim in the opening doubles match, before Cao beat Kim Jung-Gil 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4 to secure the 2-0 victory.

France and Slovakia won the bronze medals.

China then defeated South Korea later in the morning session in straight matches to win the women's team C1-3 gold medal.

Xue Juan and Li Qian came from two games down to defeat South Korea's Yoon Jiyu and Lee Mi-gyu 6-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 in the doubles.

Xue then won the second game 15-13, 2-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7 against Yoon in the singles to seal the victory.

Croatia and Italy lost the semi-finals, meaning they would take the bronze medals.

Zhao Shuai claimed his second gold of the Games after winning the men's team C8 title along with Peng Weinan.

The Chinese duo proved too strong for Ukrainians Viktor Didukh and Maksym Nikolenko, running out 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 victors.

Zhao, who has already won the men's singles C8 crown, then came from a game down to beat Didukh 11-13, 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 to secure the fourth Paralympic gold of his career and his first team title.

France and Britain were the bronze medallists.

China's Mao Jingdian won her second Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold today ©Getty Images

Mao Jingdian claimed her second gold of the Games too, after pairing up with Huang Wenjuan to clinch women's team C6-8 gold.

They beat Dutch duo Frederique van Hoof and Kelly van Zon 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 in the opening doubles match.

Mao, who won the women's singles C8 title earlier in Tokyo, then sealed victory when she saw off van Hoof 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

Like Zhao, this was Mao's fourth Paralympic title.

Bronze went the way of France and the Russian Paralympic Committee.

China's hopes of all five gold medals were challenged in the last match of the night - the men's team C3 final - when Germany's Thomas Bruechle and Thomas Schmidberger defeated Feng Panfeng and Zhai Xiang in the opening doubles match 11-8, 15-13, 4-11, 7-11, 11-9.

But in the singles, China excelled.

First, Feng defeated Bruechle 11-13, 11-3, 11-8, 11-9 to equalise, before Zhai dramatically came from two games down to defeat Schmidberger 7-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4, ensuring China won all five golds on offer today.