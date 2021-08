Yang Qian and Lei Lina - who switched allegiances to Australia after leaving China - captured table tennis gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.

The Chinese-born duo have previously represented and won medals for their native country, with Yang securing team gold at London 2012 and Lei winning five Paralympic titles stretching back to Athens 2004.

But Yang and Lei both decided to move to Australia after Rio 2016 with a view to representing them at Tokyo 2020.

It is a decision that has paid off for Australia with Lei and Yang winning singles gold in the C9 and C10 categories respectively.

Lei reclaimed the title she lost at Rio 2016 where she was defeated in the final as she captured her sixth Paralympic crown.

The 33-year-old, who won the singles C9 crown at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, emerged victorious from a five-game battle with China's Xiong Guiyan, winning 6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5.

The bronze medals went to Poland’s Natalia Partyka and Shiau Wen Tien of Chinese Taipei.

Yang then ensured a second table tennis gold of the day for Australia with a 13-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 victory over Brazil's Bruna Costa Alexandre.

It was Yang’s fifth Paralympic medal of her career.

Yang Qian left China after Rio 2016 to move to Australia ©Getty Images

Poland’s Karolina Pek and Hungary’s Alexa Szvitacs also secured podium places with bronze medals.

There were eight finals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium with Ukraine winning the first of those.

Maryna Lytovchenko, a bronze medallist at Rio 2016, took less than 10 minutes to dismiss Maliak Alieva of the RPC as she claimed her first Paralympic title in emphatic fashion.

The Ukrainian stormed to an 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 victory in the women’s singles C6.

Germany’s Stephanie Grebe and Raisa Chebanika of the RPC grabbed the bronze medals.

Shuai Zhao of China then took the gold medal in the men's singles C8 final following a 17-15, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 victory over Ukraine's Viktor Didukh.

Peng Weinan of China secured bronze along with Ukrainian Maksym Nikolenko.

Maryna Lytovchenko was in sensational form during her gold medal match ©Getty Images

Joo Young-dae defeated Kim Hyeon-uk 11-8, 13-11, 2-11, 12-10 in the final of the men's singles C1 final as South Korea claimed both the gold and silver table tennis medals.

Joo upgraded from silver at Rio 2016 to the gold.

Thomas Matthews of Britain and another South Korean, Nam Ki-won both captured bronze medals.

France’s Fabien Lamirault triumphed 11-6, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 against Poland’s Rafal Czuper in the men’s singles C2 final.

South Korea’s Cha Soo-yong and Park Jin-cheol are the bronze medallists in the event.

Turkey's Abdullah Ozturk caames from a game down to beat Kim Young-gun of South Korea and retain the men's singles C4 title.

There was little between them in the fourth game as Kim battled to draw level but Ozturk held his nerve to complete a 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 victory.

France’s Maxime Thomas collected bronze while Nesim Turan ensured here was another Turkish player on the podium after sealing third spot.