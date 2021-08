China win five swimming golds while Boki maintains individual dominance at Tokyo 2020

China celebrated gold medal success in five races as Paralympic swimming competition continued at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, as Belarus' Ihar Boki maintained his individual dominance at Tokyo 2020.

A chinese swimmer did not feature on the podium in the first five of the 15 finals contested today, before winning five of the final six races.

Wang Jingang led the way for China by earning a first Paralympic gold medal in the men’s S6 50 metres butterfly event, topping the standings in a time of 30.81sec.

His compatriot Jia Hongguang finished as the runner-up in 31.54, with Colombia’s Nelson Crispin Corzo earning bronze in 31.77.

The women’s event saw 16-year-old Jiang Yuyan win by over a second from her nearest challenger.

Jiang, nicknamed the flying fish, eased to victory in a time of 34.69.

Ireland’s Nicole Turner was 1.61 seconds behind the winner, while United States’ Elizabeth Marks rounded off the podium in 36.83.

Zheng Tao made it a hat-trick of Chinese victories by lowering his own world record in the men’s S5 50m backstroke final.

His winning time of 31.42 shaved over a second off his previous record of 32.48.

Zheng was joined on the medal rostrum by team-mates Ruan Jingsong and Wang Lichao, who won silver and bronze by clocking 32.97 and 33.38 respectively.

Lu Dong won a third Tokyo 2020 gold in empathic fashion, triumphing in the women’s S5 50m backstroke final in a world record time of 37.18.

Belarus' Ihar Boki won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Her effort was 5.84 seconds faster than the time managed by silver medallist Teresa Perales of Spain.

Turkey’s Sevilay Ozturk won bronze in 43.48.

Ma Jia won China's final gold of the day, after a close battle with team-mate Cai Liwen in the women’s SM11 200m individual medley final.

Ma touched the wall in a world record time of 2min 42.14sec, while Cai was 0.77 seconds further back to take silver.

United States' Anastasia Pagonis denied China a podium clean sweep by holding off Wang Xinyi to win bronze, clocking 2:45.61.

Boki moved to the brink of matching his six swimming gold medals at Rio 2016.

The Belarus star cruised to his fifth Tokyo title in the men’s SM13 200m individual medley event in a time of 2:02.70, .

He has 16 Paralympic gold medals in his career, and a 17th gold would firmly establish Boki in the all-time top 10 for medals at the Paralympic Games, while only three para swimmers have ever won more titles.

France’s Alex Portal settled for second place behind Boki in 2:09.92, with The Netherlands' Thomas van Wanrooij third in 2:10.79.

Israel’s Ami Omer Dadaon and The Netherlands' Rogier Dorsman lowered their own world records to secure Paralympic gold medals.

Dadaon took six seconds off his previous best time in the men’s S4 200m freestyle competition to win gold in 2:44.84.

The 20-year-old finished clear of Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki and the Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Roman Zhdanov, who finished in 2:55.15 and 2:58.48 respectively.

Mallory Weggemann won her second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Dorsman went a second faster than his previous best in the men's SM11 200m individual medley, winning gold in 2:19.02, over a second quicker than the record he set back in June.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Serbin was some way adrift as he secured silver at 8.95 seconds down, while Japan's Uchu Tomita won bronze in 2:28.44.

World record holder Bogdan Mozgovoi of the RPC won the men’s S9 100m backstroke final in a Paralympic record 1:01.65.

He was followed by Belarus' Yahor Shchalkanau and Australia’s Timothy Hodge, who secured the silver and bronze medals in 1:01.96 and 1:02.16.

Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov added men’s S7 100m backstroke gold to his two silver medals already achieved in Tokyo, recording a world record 1:08.14 to win the event.

Argentina’s Pipo Carlomagno was close behind in 1:08.83, with Israel’s Mark Malyar securing bronze in 1:10.08.

United States added two gold medals to its tally - Mallory Weggemann claimed her second Paralympic title by finishing in 1:21.27 in the S7 women’s 100m backstroke event and double Rio 2016 bronze medallist Hannah Aspden won the women’s S9 100m backstroke in 1:09.22.

Canada’s Danielle Dorris challenged Weggeman but won silver, 0.64 seconds down, with the US’ Julia Gaffney third in 1:22.02.

Australia won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay 34 points at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Behind Aspden, Spain’s Nuria Marques Soto earned silver in 1:10.26, with New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe claiming the bronze in 1:11.15.

Arjola Trimi was one of two Italian gold medallists as she triumphed in the women’s S3 100m freestyle competition in a time of 1:30.22, ending 7.46 seconds clear of her nearest competitor Leanne Smith of the US.

Bronze was claimed by the RPC’s Iuliia Shishova, who finished 19.41 seconds behind the winner.

Carlotta Gilli won Italy’s second gold by finishing in a world record 2:21.44 in the women’s SM13 200m individual medley event.

Gilli, celebrating her fifth medal of the Games and second gold, ended with a 5.36-second cushion over Colleen Young of the US.

Uzbekistan’s Shokhsanamkohn Toshpulatova won bronze after finishing 6.48 seconds down.

Australia completed the day’s racing by beating Italy in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay 34 points event.

Rowan Crothers, William Martin, Matthew Levy and Ben Popham won in a world record time of 3:44.31.

Former world record holders Italy were 1.58 off the pace, while Ukraine took bronze in 3:47.40.