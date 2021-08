Bohodaiko and Krypak lead Ukraine medal charge in swimming at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Yevhenii Bohodaiko and Maksym Krypak led a Ukrainian gold-medal charge at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as the nation saw five of its athletes top the podium today at the Paralympics.

Bohodaiko secured his first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 in the men’s SB6 100 metres breaststroke event, adding to two titles at London 2012 and a hat-trick at Rio 2016.

His time of 1min 20.13sec saw him narrowly win the event for a third consecutive Games, with Colombia’s Nelson Crispin Corzo just 0.06sec adrift as the silver medallist.

Australia’s Matthew Levy completed the podium places in 1:21.10.

Krypak matched his compatriot's Paralympic gold-medal haul, with victory in the men’s S10 50m freestyle giving him a sixth career title at the Games.

He touched the wall in a winning time of 50.64sec.

Australia’s Rowan Crothers finished as the runner-up in 51.37, with Italy’s Stefano Raimondi third in 51.45.

Mykhailo Serbin made it a hat-trick of Ukrainian gold medals, with the 17-year-old’s first Paralympic crown secured by clocking 1:08.63 in the men’s S11 100m backstroke final.

He led a Ukrainian one-two in the event, as Viktor Smyrnov won silver in 1:09.36.

Bronze was awarded to China’s Yang Bozun, who finished third in 1:09.62.

Jessica Long won the 14th Paralympic gold medal of her career ©Getty Images

Further Ukrainian success was delivered by Denys Dubrov, as he triumphed in a tight men’s SM8 200m individual medley competition.

Dubrov came from behind to win in 2:20.96, with China’s Xu Haijiao finishing 0.10 behind as the silver medallist.

The podium was completed by China’s Yang Guanglong, who finished in 2:21.53.

Yelyzaveta Mereshko completed Ukraine’s stunning day by recording the fastest time in the women’s SB5 100m breaststroke event, topping the standings in 1:40.59.

Britain’s Grace Harvey claimed silver in 1:42.22, with Germany’s Verena Schott taking bronze in 1:43.61.

Jessica Long’s illustrious career continued with her 14th Paralympic title, as the American won the women’s SM8 200m individual medley event for the fourth successive Paralympics.

Long finished clear of the field to win gold in 2:41.49, ending 6.37 in front of Italy’s Xenia Francesca Palazzo.

The Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) Mariia Pavlova takes bronze in 2:48.63.

Long won her first three Paralympic gold medals at Athens 2004, before four at Beijing 2008 and five at London 2012.

Following a gold medal at Rio 2016 and one in Tokyo, Long has won titles as five consecutive Paralympic Games.

Britain’s Maisie Summers-Newton added the SB6 100m breaststroke to her victory in the women's SM6 200m individual medley event, claiming gold in a time of 1:32.34.

China's Liu Daomin and the United States' Sophia Herzog completed the medal positions by finishing in 1:33.30 and 1:36.06 respectively.

Britain’s Reece Dunn, Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole won the mixed 4x100m freestyle S14 relay event in a time of 3:40.63.

The quartet were followed by Australia and Brazil, with their teams completing the podium in 3:46.38 and 3:51.23.

Canada’s Aurelie Rivard achieved a world record in the women’s S10 100m freestyle, with her effort of 58.14 more than a second faster than the 59.31 she clocked to triumph at Rio 2016.

It was a fourth Paralympic gold for Rivard, following a hat-trick of gold medals five years’ ago.

The Netherlands’ Chantalle Zijderveld and Lisa Kruger completed the podium, achieving times of 1:00.23 and 1:00.68, respectively.

World champion Andrei Granichka has secured his first Paralympic gold medal by winning the men’s SB5 100m breaststroke event.

Granichka, representing the RPC, won in a world-record time of 1:25.13.

Spain’s Antoni Ponce Bertran and China’s Li Junsheng completed the podium, ending in 1:26.53 and 1:29.01, respectively.

Granichka’s compatriot Roman Zhdanov was a dominant winner in the men’s SM4 150m individual medley event, ending in a world-record time of 2:21.17.

Israel’s Ami Omer Dadaon finished 8.31sec behind as the silver medallist, with Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki third in 2:40.53.

China enjoyed a podium clean sweep in the women’s S11 100m backstroke event, led by Cai Liwen in a world record - 1:13.46.

Team mates Wang Xinyi and Li Guizhi earned silver and bronze, recording times of 1:13.71 and 1:16.98, respectively.

The women’s SM4 150m individual medley event saw China’s Liu Yu triumph in a time of 2:41.91, with compatriot Zhou Yanfei following in 2:47.41.

The RPC’s Nataliia Butkova completed the podium in 2:53.25.

Mexico’s Jesus Hernandez won his maiden Paralympic gold in the men’s SM3 150m individual medley event, winning in a time of 2:56.99.

He finished 5.24sec clear of Australia’s Ahmed Kelly, who was joined on the medal rostrum by team mate Grant Patterson who ended in 3:05.57.