Suzuki wins Japan’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as US do the double

Takayuki Suzuki captured Japan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here on another night of record-breaking performance at the Aquatics Centre.

The Japanese swimmer, who moved to England in 2014 to study and train, secured a memorable victory in the men’s 100-metre freestyle S4.

Luigi Beggiato held the upper hand in the opening half of the race, before Suzuki, who won gold at Beijing 2008 in the 50m breaststroke SB3, clawed his way back and overhauled the Italian to clinch the title in 1min 21.58sec.

Beggiato picked up silver in 1:23.21, with RPC’s Roman Zhdanov bagging bronze in 1:26.95.

Suzuki has now won two of Japan’s five medals at Tokyo 2020, having achieved bronze in the 50m breaststroke SB3 yesterday.

Italy, Britain, The Netherlands and the United States all bagged two titles each, while there were also golds for China, Colombia, Belarus, Ireland and RPC following a busy evening in the pool.

The US’ wait for its first gold medal finally came to an end when 17-year-old Anastasia Pagonis triumphed in stunning style in the women’s 400m freestyle S11.

The American led by four seconds at halfway and powered home to a dominant victory.

Both are 17 years old.

Both set world records.

Both won Paralympic gold.



Hype @anastasia_k_p and Gia Pergolini up, Twitter. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/35D0NWRPwU — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 26, 2021

Liesette Bruinsma of The Netherlands battled hard but was unable to catch Pagonis, who won in 4:54.49, knocking two seconds off her own world record.

Bruinsma finished clear in second in 5:05.34, with China's Cai Liwen claiming bronze in 5:07.56.

The US did not have to wait long before tasting further success as another 17-year-old secured gold in the women’s 100m backstroke S13.

Gia Pergolini broke the world record in the morning session, lowering it to 1:05.05, before producing an even faster time this evening, winning in 1:04.64.

Carlotta Gilli of Italy was Pergolini's nearest challenger, finishing second in 1:06.10.

The bronze medal went to Australia's Katja Dedekind in 1:06.49.

There was also double delight for Britain courtesy of Maisie Summers-Newton in the 200m medley SM6 and Tully Kearney in the 100, freestyle S5.

Summers-Newton overturned a large deficit to Verena Schott of Germany, Yelyzaveta Mereshko of Ukraine and Elizabeth Marks of the US, the former touching first at the turn.

The British sensation pulled clear to win in 2:56.68 - breaking Mereshko's world record.

Mereshko had to settle for silver in 2:58.04 as Schott took bronze in 2:59.09.

Earlier, Kearney broke her own world record to clinch victory in 1:14.39.

Maisie Summers-Newton pulled off a sensational second half of her race to strike gold ©Getty Images

China's Zhang Li came second in 1:17.80, while Italy's Monica Boggioni picked up bronze in 1:22.43.

Italy’s Francesco Bocciardo won the first swimming gold of the day, with victory in the men’s 100m freestyle S5.

The Italian came from behind to win in 1:09.56 and Wang Lichao of China earned silver in 1:10.45.

The bronze medal went to Daniel Faria Dias of Brazil, who finished in 1:10.80.

There was more joy for Italy when Stefano Raimondi captured the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 gold with an emphatic performance.

Raimondi triumphed in in 1:05.35 ahead of two RPC swimmers, Artem Isaev in second in 1:07.45 and Dmitrii Bartasinskii in third in 1:08.06.

RPC also came second in the men’s 200m individual medley SM6, as Andrei Granichka lost out to Colombian Nelson Corzo’s world-record-breaking display.

Corzo struck gold in 2:38.12 - beating the previous world record by 0.35 - as Granichka took silver in 2:40.92.

Jia Hongguang of China finished third in 2:41.29.

RPC finally struck gold in the pool when Andrei Kalina stormed to the men's 100m breaststroke SB8 title, winning by more than two seconds.

Kalina touched the wall first in 1:07.24 ahead of Spain's Oscar Salguero Galisteo, who secured silver in 1:09.91.

The bronze medal went to Yang Guanglong of China in 1:10.48.

Dutch swimmer Rogier Dorsman produced a dominant display to win the men's 400m freestyle S11 title in 4:28.47.

Uchu Tomita of Japan came second in 4:31.69 ahead of Hau Dongdong of China, who clocked 4:34.89.

Chantalle Zijderveld was among a number of swimmers to produce record-breaking performances at the Aquatics Centre ©Getty Images

The Netherlands secured a one-two in the women's 100m breaststroke SB9, with Chantalle Zijderveld breaking the world record to beat compatriot Lisa Kruger.

Zijderveld lowered the record to 1:11.23 this morning and then bettered that mark in the final, finishing in 1:10.99.

Kruger sealed silver in 1:13.91, with Australia's Keira Stephens completing the podium in 1:17.59.

Ihar Boki broke his own world record, sweeping to victory in the men's 100m backstroke S13.

The Belarussian was in a league of his own as he powered to a record-breaking time of 56.36 - beating his previous best mark by 0.32.

Canada’s Nicolas Guy Turbide came second in 59.70, with Vladimir Sotnikov of RPC coming third in 59.86.

The race of the night saw Ellen Keane of Ireland edge out Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand to win women's 100m breaststroke SB8.

Pascoe held a slender lead at the turn, before Keane responded to clinch top spot in 1:19.93.

The New Zealander had to settle for silver in 1:20.32, with Adelina Razetdinova of RPC coming third in 1:24.77.

China won the final gold of the night, the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay with a world record time of 2:15.49.

Italy finished second in 2:21.45, with Brazil claiming bronze in 2.24.82.