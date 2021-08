Two teachers that escorted schoolchildren to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chiba City Board of Education confirmed yesterday that the two individuals were among six teachers that contracted COVID-19, forcing the Kaizuka Municipal Junior High School to shut until September 3.

It was revealed that two male teachers helped to take 55 pupils to the Makuhari Messe to watch the goalball on August 25.

According to a report by Kyodo News, the Chiba City Board of Education said the visit came two days after the first of the six teachers had complained about a fever.

The two teachers that participated in the Tokyo 2020 schools programme then developed COVID-19 symptoms on August 27 and 28, it was confirmed.

It has also been reported that students had not been viewed as close contacts due to the COVID-19 countermeasures that were in place at the Games, but 18 that were on the bus with an infected teacher would need to undergo a PCR test.

An estimated 130,000 children are set to attend events across the 12 days of competition at the Games, which are being held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

As during the Olympics, spectators have been banned from the Paralympics in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 figures.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō insists the positive cases had "no causal effect" on the Games’ school programme.

School children arrive at the Makuhari Messe to to watch the goalball and wheelchair fencing ©Getty Images

"I have received that report," said Mutō.

"Placing safety as the utmost priority we need to further foster our consciousness about the importance of safety.

"From two weeks prior to actually the attendance we asked parents and guardians to monitor the health condition of the children.

"The Chiba school teacher testing positive has no causal effect with the participation at the Games and I have been informed that it was prior to the monitoring period that the teacher showed symptoms of a fever.

"The school children and all related parties need to ensure safety and security including the teacher that escorts them so therefore we take this matter to heart to ensure that we further encourage the local Governments as well as schools to be aware of that."

Asked whether there needs to be a review of health measures, Mutō added: "This is a completely separate issue from the school attendance programme.

"Attending schools should make the utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"That is all school related so we are not in a position to have a say there,

"We do believe that they are being accommodating in a proper manner.

"The fact that this infection occurred is a fact and as I mention we would like to further foster cautionary stance on such situation."

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō believes the two teachers testing positive will not impact the delivery of the schools programme ©Getty Images

Mutō defended the safety of children attending the Games, insisting COVID-19 countermeasures had been explained thoroughly to schools.

"The schools are asked to go through health monitoring for 14 days before coming to the venue," said Mutō.

"There are many check points to go through.

"This has been explained quite thoroughly and countermeasures are being taken to ensure the safety of the school spectator programme.

"The schoolteachers who were found to be positive were taking care of the children during the programme.

"This is an issue.

"Why was it not found beforehand?

"Why weren’t they able to be identified that they were having medical problems before coming to the schools programme.

"This an issue but COVID-19 infection is spreading throughout Japan.

"What we are trying to do is to hold and deliver a safe and secure a Paralympic Games and the challenge for is was how that could be made possible.

"Stopping all activities because of COVId-9 this is not something that can be possibly implemented."

Mutō said around 8,000 children had participated in the schools programme with 600 present to see the wheelchair rugby final between Britain and the United States.

"This Tokyo Games will be a valid memory for these children and will enlighten many people to support a symbiotic society in the future," added Mutō.