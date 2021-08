The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has confirmed measures that will be implemented for schoolchildren who are attending the Paralympic Games, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

An estimated 130,000 children are set to attend events during the games across the 12 days.

As during the Olympics, spectators have been banned from the Paralympics in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency, and all prefectures under a state of emergency.

In a press conference today, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya explained what protocols would be in place when the children attend.

Yesterday, Japan registered 22,302 cases.

It topped 25,000 cases for four straight days prior to that.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto promised the school programme would educate children about disability ©Getty Images

"These participating schools are requesting their children to monitor their health situation two weeks before spectating and also on the day of the respective event," said Takaya.

"We will have those children go to school themselves and then after school, there will be dedicated transport.

"Social distancing will be important and will be in place even on transport.

"At competition venues, we'll have dedicated seats for our school programmes and in those areas social distancing will be in place.

"Finally those children are requested to wear masks at all times and sanitisation of hands will be in place.

"With these measures we will be able to implement the school programme."

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto stressed the school programme would educate children on disability.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled to start tomorrow, closing on September 5.