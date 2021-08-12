Spectator ban in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures likely to remain in place for Paralympics

Spectators are set to be banned from the majority of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic venues as they were for the Olympics, according to local reports, although the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says no firm decision has been made.

Kyodo News, citing several officials, reports that holding the Paralympics without fans present is under consideration and likely to be the plan.

An IPC spokesperson stressed to insidethegames that a decision over whether spectators will be permitted had not yet been made, and would likely be taken early next week.

Events in Tokyo and the neighboring Saitama and Chiba prefectures - currently under a state of emergency - are likely to be held behind closed doors as was the case with the Olympics, per the Kyodo News report.

Japan today recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases - a new high for the second consecutive day - while Tokyo recorded its second-highest figure to date of 4,989 infections.

The Japanese capital’s weekly rolling average also increased by nine per cent from seven days previously.

Experts including the Tokyo Medical Association's vice-chairman Masataka Inokuchi expressed fears at a Tokyo Metropolitan Government meeting that the city’s medical system is struggling to cope.

Tokyo, as well as the nearby Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures, the Osaka prefecture including Japan's second-largest city and the island of Okinawa, are currently under a state of emergency until August 31, with many more prefectures under quasi-emergency status.

Izu Velodrome was one of the few venues where fans were admitted to watch Olympic events ©Getty Images

It has already been reported that the final four days of the Paralympic Torch Relay in Tokyo will not take place on public roads because of the health crisis.

The Olympic Games ran from July 23 to August 8 largely without fans as Tokyo was placed under a state of emergency on July 8 due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Organisers were hoping to allow crowds of up to 10,000 at Olympic events, but were forced to accept holding the Games behind closed doors after the implementation of the state of emergency.

Track cycling events were one of a handful of exceptions, with up to 1,800 fans, equating to 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity, permitted at the Izu Velodrome in the Shizuoka prefecture, which fell outside the area of tougher restrictions.

The velodrome is also due to host Para track cycling events at the Paralympics.

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start on August 24, with the Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium, and conclude on September 5.

Events in 22 sports are set to feature, with around 4,400 Para athletes expected to take part.

insidethegames also approached Tokyo 2020 for comment on the status of spectators at the Paralympics.