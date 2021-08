Lee Chong Wei "had no idea" of match-fixing attempts regarding 2006 Asian Games semi-final

Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei claimed to be shocked to hear his semi-final in the 2006 Asian Games against Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat was the subject of match-fixing attempts.

In an interview with Indonesian television channel Trans TV, Taufik admitted a "Malaysian team manager" asked him to throw his match against Lee.

Taufik said he was offered IDR400 million (£20,134, $27,674, €23,523) to lose - double what the Indonesian Government would pay him for winning gold.

Taufik defeated Lee 21-16, 21-18, before beating China’s Lin Dan 21-15, 22-20 in the final to claim gold, but Lee said this was the first he had heard of the match-fixing attempt.

"Honestly, I had no idea about this," Lee told Timesport.

"I was surprised when people started contacting me today.

"Taufik is a dear friend, so I quickly got in touch with him.

"He told me what had happened.

"Thankfully for people like Taufik and me, national pride always comes first.

"I know who the person is, but it’s been so long since this took place.

"I believe we should all move on.

"I don’t want to name or shame anybody."

Lee, who was ranked world number one for 349 weeks throughout his career, including a 199-week streak from August 21 2008 to June 14 2012, is a three-time Olympic silver medallist and five-time Commonwealth Games champion.

In April 2015, he was handed an eight-month backdated ban for an anti-doping violation.

He was stripped of his World Championship silver medal from 2014 but kept his two bronze medals from the 2014 Asian Games and returned to competition in May 2015 as the Badminton World Federation (BWF) opted for a softer punishment as Lee was not "doping with intent to cheat."

Lee Chong Wei won bronze in the men's singles and men's team events at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha ©Getty Images

In 2018, the BWF handed 20- and 15-year bans to Malaysian players Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang for match-fixing.

The 2006 Asian Games were marred by match-fixing claims.

The validity of Qatar’s semi-final handball victory over South Korea in the 2006 Asian Games has been questioned as documents provided by Bahraini Olympic Committee member Mohammed Abul suggest the match was officiated by two referees who had been banned by the International Handball Federation.

The 2006 hockey competition was also called into question.

After Pakistan and Japan drew 0-0 in the final group game, knocking Malaysia out of the competition, Malaysian coach Wallace Tan claimed the pair colluded.

"Japan and Pakistan were simply not playing their match," Wallace told the Straits Times.

"You must respect the game and play it.

"In football, when you get money to fix matches, you're banned."

Team manager Nur Azmi Ahmad also accused Hong Kong of intentionally fielding a weak goalkeeper to help boost Pakistan's goal difference.

The 2014 Asian Games were also subject to match-fixing allegations as betting analysis company Sportradar questioned the integrity of the football competition, claiming "there have been manipulated matches at the Asian Games."

Hosted by Hangzhou in China, the 2022 Asian Games are due to take place from September 10 to September 2022 next year.