The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has given its former President Sir Craig Reedie its highest honour - the President's Medal - for his "truly exceptional contribution" to the sport.

He was given the medal at a ceremony in Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by current President Poul-Erik Høyer.

This award is presented by the BWF President to honour individuals or organisations who have made an exceptional contribution to badminton.

Sir Craig has been involved in badminton for over 55 years, and was the 12th President of what was then known as the International Badminton Federation, from 1981 to 1984.

He was pivotal to the inclusion of badminton as an Olympic sport, when it debuted at Barcelona 1992.

It was a demonstration sport at Munich 1972, before being added as an exhibition sport for Seoul 1988.

Scotsman Sir Craig, who is also an honorary life member of the BWF, said he was honoured to receive the President's Medal, highlighting the part he played in getting the sport into the Games his most significant contribution.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer presented the President's Medal to Sir Craig Reedie ©Getty Images

"It's a very special moment as I know the importance of the award to President Poul-Erik Høyer and the BWF Council," said Sir Craig.

"The sport has become one of the most progressive in the world and in the Olympic representation you now see a high standard in every session of play and from every country.

"Olympic inclusion is important but the outstanding top events run by the BWF, their successful commercial programme and the big development programmes, plus its progress with the Paralympic Movement, have also brought real growth to the sport."

Høyer, who was the men's singles gold medallist at Atlanta 1996, presented the medal.

"It seems only fitting to award such an honour to Sir Craig Reedie after his vital role in bringing badminton to a global stage and the wider badminton community," he said.

"He has continued to champion the sport of badminton ever since and his achievements throughout his career are boundless."

Sir Craig was previously the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency from 2013 to 2019, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board from 2009 to 2012 and received a knighthood in 2005.

He has been an IOC member since 1994 and became an honorary member of the IOC last month in Tokyo too.