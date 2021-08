GAISF President backs International Day of University Sport to underline importance of physical activity within academia

International Day of University Sport (IDUS) has been hailed as "a true celebration of sport's return and its place at the heart of the academic world" by Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli.

IDUS is marked on September 20 and this year will be the sixth edition of the celebration.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited how it could be honoured in 2020, but has also underlined the significance of sport and physical activity inside and outside of a university setting, according to the GAISF chief.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of sport and physical activity to the health and wellbeing of societies worldwide," Chiulli said.

"University sport’s role in developing healthier, more active lifestyles among young people is key to ensuring a healthy society for generations to come."

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli believes IDUS can "reinforce the important connection between students, universities and local communities" ©Getty Images

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is hopeful that the the 2021 edition of IDUS will break participation records and be a platform for exchanging ideas and making new connections.

"I have no doubt that the event, driven by FISU and its members around the world, will reinforce the important connection between students, universities and local communities," Chiulli concluded.

"Please accept the best wishes from all of us at GAISF for a tremendous International Day of University Sport."

IDUS is an event recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).