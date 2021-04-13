The Papua New Guinea University Sports Association (PNGSA) has listed improving the organisation‘s governance structure and increasing engagement with universities among its key goals.

PNGSA secretary general Cornelius Papau outlined the organisation‘s aims in an interview with International University Sports Federation (FISU) ambassador Phillie Julai.

Papau said the organisation wishes to realign its governance structure and engage with universities in a wider range of activities, including encouraging and helping International Day of University Sport (IDUS) efforts on all campuses.

The PNGSA also hopes to boost funding for intervarsity competitions once per quarter, as well as encourage integration between universities and the country's high-performance sport system.

Papau also stressed the importance promoting gender equality within PNGSA projects and programmes.

Papua New Guinea University Sports Association represents 25,000 university students in the country ©FISU

The PNGSA says it will offer opportunities to students of all genders, with the organisation having removed a specific gender equity or inclusion policy.

The PNGSA is formed of six universities.

This includes the University of Papua New Guinea, Divine Word University, Papua New Guinea University of Technology, the University of Goroka, the PNG University of Natural Resources and the Environment and the Pacific Adventist University.

The organisation represents 25,000 students nationwide.