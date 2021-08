Summer World University Games host Yekaterinburg to be centre of IDUS celebrations in Russia

A series of sporting, educational and cultural events are set to be held in 2023 Summer World University Games host city Yekaterinburg to mark International Day of University Sport on September 20.

Organisers of the 2023 Games said Yekaterinburg would be the epicentre of celebrations on IDUS, held annually since 2016 in Russia.

Yekaterinburg 2023 said the events would form part of a relay "that will pass through the country’s every region".

The Games in the Russian city and preparations for the multi-sport event will be the main theme of the IDUS in Russia.

A detailed schedule for the IDUS celebration programme in Yekaterinburg is due to be finalised soon, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Ни одни Игры не обходятся без замечательных волонтёров! Уже можно подать заявку на участие в волонтёрской программе ФИСУ ВСИ 2023 в Екатеринбурге! Переходите по ссылке https://t.co/bwm65aQw2j и получите возможность присоединиться к команде!#FISU #Ekat2023_volunteers pic.twitter.com/59OHoMZfnA — Ekaterinburg 2023 FISU World University Games (@Ekat2023) August 23, 2021

Events will be organised by Yekaterinburg 2023, Ural Federal University and the Russian Student Sport Union.

"Special attention" will be given to the volunteer programme, which organisers opened earlier this month.

They are seeking approximately 11,000 volunteers across 34 different functional areas to help with the running of the World University Games.

The IDUS is an initiative of the International University Sports Federation and is recognised by UNESCO.