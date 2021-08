Sandra Spitz has been appointed event manager at the International Ski Federation (FIS) following the departure of Stefan Huber.

Spitz steps up from her role as cross-country event coordinator to take up the senior position at skiing's worldwide governing body.

She will be responsible for overseeing the organisation of skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and World Championships in the FIS' various disciplines.

Spitz has already started her new role after Huber left the FIS in June.

Sandra Spitz will be overseeing the organisation of skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and World Championships in the FIS' various disciplines ©Getty Images

She is the latest new appointment at the FIS after Michel Vion was chosen to succeed Sarah Lewis as the organisation's secretary general.

Vion's main focus will be on the sports side of the organisation, with FIS director Philippe Gueisbuhler, appointed in January, tasked with running the administrative side.

Vion has served as President of the French Ski Association since June 2010 and as an FIS Council member since 2004.

Lewis was removed as secretary general in October after 20 years in the key position before she unsuccessfully stood for President in an election won by Johan Eliasch.