The International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Cross World Cup and Snowboard World Cup scheduled to be held in Feldberg, Germany has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The German Ski Association (DSV), Snowboard Germany and the FIS unanimously reached the conclusion that cancellation was the best option as the country's restrictions meant it was not worthwhile to go ahead with the event.

The World Cup was also cancelled last year in the German municipality as a result of bad weather.

As a result, the organisers changed the concept of the event, creating cooperation between professional sports, touristic use and overlapping organisational topics.

However, the global pandemic led to the conclusion that there is too much at risk which meant the event was impossible to organise as the "organisational, sportive and economical hazards linked to this unsteady situation are simply too high," the FIS said.

Jean-Frederic Chapuis from France, second from left, won the 2019 FIS Ski Cross World Cup ©Getty Images

The governing bodies and organisers want to use this break to improve the competition, with the goal to welcome back athletes in Feldberg next winter.

Uwe Beier, FIS snowboard cross race director said: "It is really unfortunate to announce this decision and it is certainly not because of the lack of motivation of the Organising Committee and all parties involved.

"However, the ongoing uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions definitely presents a risk that is disproportionate for the event organiser."

The inaugural FIS Ski Cross World Cup took place in the 2002-2003 season and has been contested every year since until 2020.

French athletes Jean-Frederic Chapuis and Ophélie David are the competition's most successful competitors with 18 and 26 wins in the male and female categories, respectively.

The FIS Snowboard World Cup began in the 1994-1995 season.

France has dominated the competition, with 47 gold medals, putting them 10 clear of Austria in the all-time medal table.

Olympic gold medallist Karine Ruby is the most decorated female with 20 golds, while her compatriot Mathieu Bozzetto leads the men with nine gold medals.