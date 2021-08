Claims that International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Deputy President Khalil Al-Mohannadi breached the ITTF Constitution have been dismissed by the ITTF Integrity Unit.

No further action will be taken following the ITTF Integrity Unit conducting what a press released called a "careful review of the submitted evidence and various interviews with related parties".

In February, numerous letters, both anonymous and from ITTF President Thomas Weikert and Swiss Table Tennis, were sent around the world and to media organisations claiming Al-Mohannadi, who is also head of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation (QTTA), was in breach of several items related to the ITTF Constitution.

According to Solebury Gay, Al-Mohannadi's legal representatives, the allegation were "unfounded" and "baseless", and the Qatari official demanded an apology from Weikert.

Al-Mohannadi had been accused of "faking his expenses as against the QTTA" and having "previously benefitted from unlawful and unjustified deductions" from a table tennis coach’s salary while employed by the QTTA.

Swiss Table Tennis then presented documents which were claimed to show Al-Mohannadi was using his own private company to do business with table tennis manufacturer Joola.

The Swiss body highlighted that under the ITTF Constitution, a person "connected in any way with the manufacture, sale or endorsement of table tennis equipment or with consultation on such equipment" shall not be eligible to stand as a member of the ITTF Executive Committee.

The ITTF passed these documents to its Integrity Unit for review.

ITTF President Thomas Weikert insisted at the time that he had a constitutional right to remove Khalil Al-Mohannadi as Deputy President, but Al-Mohannadi remains in the post and has been cleared by the ITTF Integrity Unit ©Getty Images

The ITTF integrity officer, on the Integrity Unit's behalf, has concluded that there is no basis for further action to be taken against Al-Mohannadi.

All matters related to the claims were closed on June 4, said the ITTF.

Al-Mohannadi added: "The ITTF constitution needs serious reform so that future persons can not be easily attacked with false, misleading or defamatory statements."

The Qatari further stated that he reserves the right to take action against those who tried to tarnish his name.

Al-Mohannadi has been at the heart of a bitter dispute within the ITTF Executive Committee.

In May 2020, he and executive vice-president of finance Petra Sörling wrote a joint letter criticising Weikert.

Sörling is now running for President at the upcoming ITTF Annual General Meeting in November.

Her candidacy was announced shortly after the ITTF Executive Committee informed President Weikert that he had lost their "trust, confidence and support".