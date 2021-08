Presenter Chalmers meets pilot who flew him out of Afghanistan on way to Tokyo 2020

British television presenter JJ Chalmers has been coincidentally reunited with the pilot who flew him wounded out of Afghanistan on his flight out to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Chalmers, who presented for the BBC during its coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was travelling out to present the Paralympic Games for Channel 4.

He met pilot David Ellis, who had flown him home from Afghanistan.

Chalmers served in Helmand Province with 42 Commando as a Royal Marine.

In May 2011, he suffered facial injuries, lost two fingers and had his right elbow disintegrate in an improvised explosive device blast.

He remained in the Royal Marines until his rehabilitation in 2016.

When he was lifted out of Afghanistan unconscious, his pilot was Ellis, who noticed his name when he checked his logbook.

And I’ve just got back to the UK! It was such a pleasure flying you again under very different circumstances! What a coincidence! I’m so glad I checked my logbook! Enjoy the #Paralympics and I hope we can have a beer sometime (when I’m not flying you about!) — David Ellis (@Trellis70) August 20, 2021

"This is David Ellis, he just flew me out to the Tokyo for the Paralympics," said Chalmers in a tweet.

"But, it’s not the first time I’ve been on one of his flights.

"Incredibly, he flew me home, unconscious on a hospital plane, when I was wounded in Afghanistan.

"Unreal!

"It was an honour to meet you, Sir."

Ellis replied to his tweet saying: "It was such a pleasure flying you again under very different circumstances!"

Chalmers presented coverage of the Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 24) and finish on September 5.