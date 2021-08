A team of 34 South African athletes has been confirmed for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, notably its smallest squad taken to the Games since 1992.

Athletes are set to compete in seven sports - athletics, archery, cycling, equestrian, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

The official team announcement was made on SABC TV.

Leon Fleiser was also named the Chef de Mission for the Paralympic team.

"It’s a great honour and privilege for me," said Fleiser.

"From a logistical sense things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and doing the country proud.

"The athletes come first and with the team support staff we have, we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them."

By far the biggest squad representing South Africa is athletics, with 18 competitors.

What an honour to be selected for my 3rd Paralympic Games. With my current excitement levels, it feels like it’s my first!



Thank you so much to everyone who has believed and invested in my dream!



I will cherish this journey for ever! No matter what the outcome of #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/ZcKg2vQrtY — Charl du toit (@Charldutoit37) August 16, 2021

These include two-times Paralympic champion Charl du Toit and three-times Paralympic medallist Anrune Weyers.

Others are Ntando Mahlangu, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Sheryl James, Simone Kruger, Ntombizanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Johanna Pretorius and Liezel Gouws.

Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel and Alani Ferreira make up a squad of four swimmers.

Wimbledon women's singles runner-up Kgothatso Montjane will be one of the country's medal hopes in wheelchair tennis.

Also on the wheelchair tennis team are Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa and Leon Els.

Theo Cogill is South Africa's sole representative in table tennis, while Philippa Johnson-Dwyer and Cayla van der Walt are to compete in equestrian.

Shaun Anderson and Philip Coates-Palgrave are South Africa's two archers; while Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk and Toni Mould are set to compete in cycling.

"The baton has been passed to the Paralympians," said South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee President Barry Hendricks.

"We are confident that they too will be fine ambassadors for our great country.

"Our Paralympics have a decorated history when it comes to bringing medals back from these Games and the expectations are no different this year.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Team SA’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympians."

This will South Africa's smallest squad since 1992, when only 10 competed at the Barcelona Games.

There were 45 athletes at Rio 2016.

The country's best medal result was at Beijing 2008, winning 21 golds, three silvers and eight bronzes, finishing sixth on the medal table.