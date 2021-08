Two athletes test positive as Tokyo 2020 consider imposing more restrictions

Two athletes have tested positive for coronavirus in as many days as organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics consider imposing more rules on attendees at the Games here.

The first competitor to test positive in Tokyo prior to the Paralympic Games was confirmed yesterday, with the second announced today.

The names of the two athletes have not been revealed.

Both occurred inside the Athletes’ Village and have been attributed to Games-concerned personnel, which covers those affiliated with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, National Olympic Committees, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations.

There have been 27 Paralympics related cases over the past two days, with 12 yesterday and 15 today to take the total number to 101 since August 12.

With COVID-19 infections rising in the Japanese capital, Hidemasa Nakamura, Games delivery officer for Tokyo 2020, admitted organisers face a challenging situation prior to the Paralympics which are due to open next Tuesday (August 24).

Hidemasa Nakamura, Games delivery officer for Tokyo 2020, admits organisers are looking to change their COVID-19 countermeasures ©Getty Images

Nakamura claims the anti-virus measures put in place for the Olympics were effective but revealed they were now looking to make changes to the rules in order to strengthen its defence against COVID-19.

Among the changes under consideration include increasing testing frequency and imposing further restrictions on those accredited for the Paralympics.

"People are required to test every day or every four days or seven," said Nakamura.

"This worked during the Games, but the pandemic worsened in Tokyo and we are looking to further upgrade the countermeasures.

"The Paralympics will start from next Tuesday so we need to make the conclusion as soon as possible.

"We are looking to be stronger on behaviour management.

"We are under a state of emergency in Japan.

"As Japanese citizens, we are behaving under such restrictions and as a participant to the Paralympic Games, we want to thoroughly implement the measures."

Under the current COVID-19 protocols set out in the Tokyo 2020 playbook, anyone travelling into Japan must undergo a two-week quarantine period.

This includes filling out an activity plan where visitors must state which Tokyo 2020 venues they plan to go to during their first 14 days.

Once overseas attendees have passed this point, they are allowed to take public transport, but Nakamura admitted Tokyo 2020 was reviewing this policy.

There have been protests against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics going ahead due to the rising number of COVID cases in Japan ©Getty Images

"Regarding the overseas stakeholders, during the Olympic Games for the first 14 days there were restrictions in their activities," said Nakamura.

"But after the 14 days, the rule is the same as the Japanese people.

"The rule was in two stages.

"For the Paralympic Games with the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) and stakeholders, we will need to further discuss this before finalising.

"Restrictions on activities for the first 14 days will provide safety to the Japanese people as well as the overseas participants.

"That worked to keep the environment safe.

"Beyond the first 14 days, we can implement activities restrictions.

"That additional measure is to be discussed and communicated to stakeholders as soon as possible.

"It is not an ethical or moral based rule but it is a necessary measure to ensure safety."

Tokyo totalled more than 5,000 cases for a third straight day yesterday, 368 fewer than last week.

Nationally, Japan topped 25,000 for the second successive day, with a record 25,876 positive cases.