The International Skating Union (ISU) 2021 Cup of China, the third of six Grand Prix of Figure Skating, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to be held from November 4 to 7 in Chongqing.

The concept of a competition bubble could not be created due to very few international flights in all Chinese cities and imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Eleven countries planned to compete in four different events, the men's singles, women's singles, pair skating and ice dance.

The ISU is now looking for an alternative host for the originally planned dates.

The ISU said in a statement: "In view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a 'competition bubble' cannot be realised."

Wang Shiyue, left, and Liu Xinyu won the ice dance gold medal at the 2020 Cup of China ©Getty Images

The new host will maintain six events of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, which build up to the ISU Grand Prix Final.

The United States, Canada, Japan, France and Russia are set to host the other events on the ISU calendar from October to November.

The 2021-2022 season final is scheduled for December 9 to 12 in Osaka in Japan.

In the previous season, three of the seven series events - Canada, France and China - were cancelled.

The season was still contested but because competitions were largely domestic events due to the pandemic, skaters from the home country dominated the medals table at each competition.

The final standings saw China and the United States level on four gold and four silver medals.

China took top spot as it had won one more bronze.