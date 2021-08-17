The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is to launch its first mobile app, Badminton4U.

The free app will allow fans access to exclusive badminton content, the BWF promises.

Users will be able to follow the world's best players, receive live scores and watch a catalogue of videos.

Real-time match data and behind-the-scene content are also set to feature.

Designed for a global audience, the Badminton4U digital platform will showcase badminton content from across the globe and initially be offered in English and simplified Chinese.

Fans will be able to follow their favourite players on the Badminton4U app ©BWF

Fans will also be able to customise the app to receive information tailored to them.

It will be available from the Google Play store and the Apple's App Store from September 20.

Badminton is set to make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next month.

Shuttlers will compete in 14 different categories at the Yoyogi National Stadium from September 1 to 5.