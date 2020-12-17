International Bowling Federation becomes latest partner of World Taekwondo and THF

World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Bowling Federation (IBF).

The agreement will see the three organisations collaborate on promoting sport as a vehicle towards peace, social development and the integration of vulnerable populations.

It means the IBF becomes the latest organisation to support development and peace activities at the THF's Taekwondo Humanitarian Centre at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

The organisations say the agreement will increase the exchange of expertise, know-how, information and publications.

Refugee children will reportedly have opportunities to learn about both sports and participate in recreational activities.

IBF global partner QubicaAMF has also made a further commitment to enhance a QubicaAMF installed bowling centre in Paris.

The centre will provide education and employment opportunities to refugees, which will help them fit into society.

Chungwon Choue, World Taekwondo and THF President, welcomed the latest agreement.

"It is my pleasure to represent World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation in signing this partnership with the International Bowling Federation," he said.

"The three organisations share the same missions of inspiring the most vulnerable and fostering positive social changes.

"In particular, the bowling centre project in Paris is an innovative approach to support the humanitarian efforts in the city.

"The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has been a supportive advocate of advancing humanitarian values over the years.

"The City of Paris is also a THF ambassador city, having signed a common agreement with THF on January 29, 2017.

"Therefore, I believe that our partnership with the IBF will contribute tremendously to the humanitarian efforts in Paris, and around the world."

A virtual signing ceremony was held ©World Taekwondo

Choue signed the agreement in a virtual ceremony with IBF President Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Talal said the partnership was the latest effort by the IBF to bring people together through bowling by removing complexity and barriers to play.

"The IBF is proud of entering this partnership with World Taekwondo and with the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation," Sheikh Talal said.

"Under the strong and guided leadership of President Choue WT and THF have led the way in driving the global Sports Movement to command the focus of everyone in their support of those in greatest need through humanitarian initiatives with refugees.

"Our mission to connect the world with the greatness of bowling, connecting further, faster, for all.

"Tenpin, Ninepin, academy, Para, male, female, young, old; whoever you are, wherever you come from, our sport crosses cultures.

"Truly inclusive, united by a passion for bowling, we bring the world closer together by championing the best of bowling.

"Guardians of our sport, we aim to show bowling at its best.

"Removing the complexity and barriers to play, without compromising the integrity of our sport."

Founded in 2015, the THF aims to teach taekwondo in refugee camps, helping refugees to gain superior physical fitness, upgraded mental attitudes, self-defence skills, self-belief and self-respect.

The IBF becomes the latest governing body to partner with World Taekwondo and the THF, following judo, wrestling, table tennis, badminton, hockey, Muay Thai, sambo and baseball/softball.