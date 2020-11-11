Sixteen refugee athletes from Rwanda competed in the Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 competition.

The virtual contest featured recognised poomsae, freestyle and the Para and beach poomsae disciplines.

It was a successful competition for the refugee athletes who took home one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Lents Taekwondo is run by Lisa and Edina Lents, with the event aimed at promoting "peace, goodwill and friendship" through the martial art.

The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) congratulated the athletes who had taken part.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue announced the creation of the THF in 2015, with the organisation working to teach the sport to refugees and displaced people around the world.

The THF has an active presence in Rwanda.