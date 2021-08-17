Alissa Jordaan, one of the first five recipients of Commonwealth Games Australia's Kurt Fearnley Scholarship, is preparing to represent Australia in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 18-year-old is tipped for success as she is set to compete in the women's T47 400 metres race at the Games.

"It’s hard to put into words," Jordaan told Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

"But I look at the reaction of my parents, my close friends and family and I can see how much it means to them and how proud they are which makes me feel extremely humbled and proud.

"I’m not only representing myself but all of them as well as my country, so It’s a pretty cool achievement."

Jordaan won the CGA scholarship in 2019.

It is named in honour of three-times Paralympic champion, Kurt Fearnley AO, a wheelchair racer who competed in five Games and won a total of 13 medals.

It provides financial support to individual Para-athletes based in New South Wales in Australia, with financial and training support from the New South Wales Institute of Sport as well as guidance and advice from Fearnley himself.

Also a special congratulations to Alissa Jordaan who made her first @AUSParalympics Team! Alissa is an alumni of the inaugural @kurtfearnley Scholarship class, a partnership between CGA and the @carbinensw with training support from @NSWIS.#GreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/L7vUuBg8Ro — Commonwealth Games Australia (@CommGamesAUS) July 23, 2021

"Firstly, knowing that I could talk to Kurt Fearnley and that he was a part of my support network for athletics was enough in itself," Jordaan continued.

"He is such an inspiration to me.

"I had his number in my phone and I could just contact him and talk to him about any little questions I had and that meant a lot to me to know I have his support.

"Also, the financial aid that the scholarship brought, it paid for a two-week training camp at the Gold Coast and some new training equipment.

"It funded a trip to Western Australia to compete at All Schools Nationals, so it was a massive help and it kind of kept things going and helped a lot."

She will go into the competition in excellent form after breaking the Australian T47 400m track record at the 2021 Australian Track and Field Championships.

"I’m trying not to go into it with crazy expectations," Jordaan said.

"As it’s my first Games, I just really want to soak up the experience but obviously I’m going to give it my very best shot.

"All my training and everything has led up to this moment so I’m going to leave it all out on the track there."