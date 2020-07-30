Double Olympic track cycling champion Anna Meares has been named as a member of the Australian leadership team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Meares, a five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of the country's most decorated athletes, will work on the Australian team executive during Birmingham 2022.

The 36-year-old has competed at four Commonwealth Games, winning three gold medals at New Delhi 2010 and one at Melbourne 2006 and Glasgow 2014.

She was one of the first batonbearers during the Queen's Baton Relay for Gold Coast 2018, with the velodrome for the event being named after her.

Meares is due to join fellow Olympic champion and Birmingham 2022 Chef de Mission Petria Thomas as well as fellow Commonwealth Games champions Sharelle McMahon and Kurt Fearnley on the Australian leadership team.

The quartet will work alongside Tim Mahon, Commonwealth Games Australia's general manager of team performance and operations, at the Games.

"When Petria extended the invitation, it was really exciting," Meares, a multiple world track cycling champion, said.

"It's a very special part of my career and now I can give back to the team that gave me so much.

"To see something I've been involved with for a really long time from a different perspective and be involved in making it happened from behind the scenes is something I'm really interested in.

"I've been part of teams where I've seen Petria working very hard along with [former Chef de Mission] Steve Moneghetti so I know that it takes a team to make a team or an individual successful.

"I'll bring an athlete's perspective which I'll be able to offer the team collectively, so there will be empathy for the athletes and for the staff.

"I know that the athletes get the medals, but it takes a big team behind the athletes to get the athletes there as less stressed as possible.

"So as a general manager that is going to be my key role in Birmingham."

Thomas said Meares will bring a huge boost for athletes ahead of Birmingham 2022.

"Anna always had an uncompromising approach, which undoubtedly was one of her trademarks and also the reasons for her success over nearly 15 years at the very top of her sport," she said.

"We look forward to Anna bringing that mindset to the team in a management role.

"She also overcame significant setbacks during her career on the bike, so she understands that not everything goes your way.

"All of her experience will help in creating a team environment in Birmingham that allows every team member to do their best work and have a positive and memorable experience."