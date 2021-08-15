Pyae Lyan Aung, the goalkeeper for the Myanmar men's national football team, has been granted refugee status in Japan after he refused to return home following a protest against the military coup earlier this year.

According to Kyodo News, the Japanese Government approved Aung's application for refugee status as he could face persecution if he was to return home, as stated by a source close to the footballer.

He is expected to be formally notified on Friday (August 20).

Speaking to Kyodo News, Aung said he was overjoyed at hearing the "good news" and said he wanted to return home to Myanmar, but could not take the risk.

He is now able to stay in Japan as a long-term resident, having recently joined third-tier Yokohama as a trainee last month.

The substitute goalkeeper made a three-finger salute in protest of the military junta at a match between Japan and Myanmar in late May.

He was on a 90-day short-term visa, which was due to expire later this month.

When the team were set to leave Japan - after playing two more World Cup qualifiers - Aung told immigration authorities at Kansai Airport in Osaka that he wanted to remain in the country, on June 16.

He applied for refugee status and requested to switch his visa status on June 22, expressing fear for his life after he made the salute, which is a symbol of resistance against the coup.

He was granted a "designated activities" visa on July 2 that permitted him to stay in the country for six months, based on an emergency measure to prevent Myanmar residents from being deported.

Written on his hand when he saluted during the Myanmar national anthem were the words "We need justice".

Win Htet Oo, a Burmese swimmer, forfeited his Olympic debut in the men's 50 metres freestyle in protest of the current regime, stating he felt he could no longer represent Myanmar's flag.

Myanmar's coup took place on February 1 when military general Min Aung Hlaing oversaw the deposition of the nation's democratically-elected leaders, President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Aung San Suu Kyi was previously criticised for Myanmar's inaction in response to the genocide of the Rohingya people in the country by the military.