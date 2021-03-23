A new Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Social Media Audit has encouraged officials in Jordan that it is successfully engaging with a young audience in the country.

The Jordan Olympic Committee’s (JOC) Facebook page has more followers than and the most page views of any other National Olympic Committee (NOC) in Asia, according to the new Audit.

The ANOC Social Media Audit 2020, conducted by Redtorch sports marketing agency, analysed the social media performance of all 206 NOCs worldwide between January and August 2020.

It revealed that the JOC’s 1.1 million Facebook followers make it the fourth highest ranking NOC Facebook page in the world.

Only the United States, with 4.1 million, Brazil, with 2.3 million, and Britain with 1.6 million, have more followers and they are all much bigger countries than Jordan.

The ability to communicate directly to such a large online community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthens the JOC’s aim to encourage people to be more active at such an important time.

Engaging with youngsters via social media is a vital part of the Jordan Olympic Committee's strategy ©JOC

The JOC achieved significant growth across all its social media channels combined in 2020, with more than 27,000 new followers across all platforms, the third largest absolute growth of all NOCs worldwide behind the US and Brazil.

"We are delighted with the Jordan Olympic Committee’s social media performance and record-breaking growth across our digital platforms," JOC Secretary General Nasser Majali said.

"Jordan remains committed to empowering Jordanians to participate in sport, from the grassroots to elite level.

"Our digital content, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows us to engage with the community and inspire the next generation of young athletes.

"The first-ever Jordan National Strategy for Sport, introduced in 2017, has played a major role in our overall transformation, and the efforts of our media team are clearly demonstrated in the results of the report."

To read the full ANOC Social Media Audit click here.